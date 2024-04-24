Traders Threaten Protests Against FBR’s New Tajir Dost Registration Scheme

The All Pakistan Traders Association has threatened protests if traders’ concerns aren’t addressed by the government, with the date likely to be announced during a convention in May.

President Ajmal Baloch said this in reference to the Tajir Dost tax scheme for adding 3.5 million retailers to the tax net. He criticized the scheme, labeling it a failure and claiming that similar initiatives will meet the same fate.

He said traders weren’t interested in registering for the tax scheme.

Baloch lamented the recently imposed fixed tax of Rs. 1,200/yr on traders who were already subject to fixed advance tax payments on their commercial electricity bills. He emphasized that fixed advance tax cannot be imposed on traders.

In an earlier statement, Baloch said that traders already bear the burden of over a dozen different taxes on their commercial electricity meters, making the additional Rs. 1,200 monthly tax is unreasonable.

He accused the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of exploiting less-educated traders by demanding monthly charges from them.

He invited FBR officials to discuss the various indirect taxes levied on traders with traders’ representatives.