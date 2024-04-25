Section 144 Proposed Around Centers for Matric and Inter Exams

The Sindh Education Minister and the Minister for Universities and Boards convened a meeting to discuss board exams, during which they resolved to implement Section 144 around exam centers for matriculation and intermediate exams.

It was decided in the meeting that students found in possession of mobile phones within exam centers would have them confiscated. They assessed the arrangements for the upcoming exams, confirming that all preparations for the matriculation exams, slated for the first week of May, were finalized, while the intermediate exams were scheduled for the end of May.

In Karachi, 250 centers have been established to accommodate 350,198 candidates for the matric exams, while 290,220 students are expected to participate in the intermediate exams.

Muhammad Ali Malkani mentioned that security assistance would be sought from the Sindh Interior Ministry. The Minister for Universities and Boards, Sindh, mentioned that a recommendation for implementing Section 144 around exam centers was under consideration. Malkani urged vigilance teams to diligently oversee exam preparations and warned that any reports of paper leaks would lead to consequences for the board chairman.

The Education Minister assured full cooperation from the education department to ensure smooth exams.