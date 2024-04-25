CM KP Takes Action Against Illegal Petrol Sale

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has taken a firm stance against the sale of illegal petrol, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and low-quality petrol pumps in Peshawar Division. This decision comes in response to growing concerns about the quality and safety of fuel being sold in the region.

In a high-level meeting convened under the leadership of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mahsud, key stakeholders including Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, and representatives from the Regional Transport Authority and Petroleum Department were present. The meeting focused on devising effective strategies to crack down on illegal practices in the petroleum industry.

One of the primary measures agreed upon during the meeting was the establishment of a specialized committee tasked with inspecting the quality and gauge of petrol through the use of a mobile laboratory. This committee will conduct thorough inspections of petrol pumps across the Peshawar Division to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards. Any petrol pumps found to be selling substandard fuel will face immediate closure, and the owners will be subject to legal action, including imprisonment.

Furthermore, the authorities have intensified efforts to tackle the illegal conversion of vehicles from petrol or CNG to LPG. Mechanics involved in these unauthorized conversions will be targeted, and their workshops will be shut down. This crackdown aims to deter individuals from engaging in illicit activities that compromise public safety and environmental standards.

By enforcing strict regulations and imposing penalties on violators, the authorities are striving to ensure that citizens have access to safe and reliable fuel sources while eliminating practices that pose risks to public health and safety.