Govt to Appoint Ali Randhawa as the New Commissioner Islamabad

By Shahzad Paracha | Published Apr 25, 2024 | 10:16 am

The federal government has decided to post Muhammad Ali Randhawa as the new Commissioner of Islamabad or Chairman Capital Development Authority.

Ministry of Interior on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Establishment Division with the subject Requisitioning the services of Muhammed Ali Randhawa, Commissioner Lahore in the Ministry of Interior and further posting in CDA or Chief Commissioner office ICT.

ALSO READ

The Ministry of Interior intends to utilize the services of Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa (PAS/BS-20), the current Commissioner of Lahore, who is currently under the authority of the Government of Punjab.

“The Establishment Division is therefore requested to assign the aforementioned officer to the Ministry of Interior for subsequent assignment to either the Capital Development Authority or the Chief Commissioner’s Office, ICT, Islamabad, to ensure smooth operations,” stated the letter.

The Cabinet Division will subsequently issue orders for his appointment as CDA chairman. Randhawa will replace Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq in both roles.

Shahzad Paracha

