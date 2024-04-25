Govt to Deduct Payment From Hajj Applicants Who Decide Not to Go

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced a new policy regarding expenses for non-attending Hajj applicants. According to official documents unveiled on Wednesday, successful applicants who choose not to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj will face a deduction of Rs. 2 lacs from their allocated expenses. This decision seeks to ensure prudent financial management and equitable resource allocation within the framework of the annual Hajj operations.

The Ministry clarified that the deduction for non-participants will amount to Rs1 lac and 97 thousand after the implementation of the Hajj flight schedule. Exceptions will be made for individuals falling under specific categories, including those who are sick, deceased, or subject to travel restrictions such as being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) or blacklist. These exemptions aim to uphold principles of fairness and compassion in the administration of the policy.

In addition to the expense deduction policy, the Ministry has taken steps to enhance transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders. Detailed information regarding the Hajj flight schedules for all airlines has been made readily available on the “Pak Hajj App” and the Ministry of Religious Affairs website. This initiative aims to provide applicants with easy access to relevant information, facilitating informed decision-making and ensuring a smooth and efficient process for all involved parties.

Overall, the introduction of the expense deduction policy represents a proactive effort by the Ministry to optimize resources, promote responsible behavior, and enhance the overall management of the Hajj pilgrimage. Through these measures, the Ministry aims to uphold the sanctity and integrity of the Hajj journey while ensuring fairness and transparency in its administration.