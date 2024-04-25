Haier Launches New Hybrid Solar AC With “Zero Electricity Bill”

Chinese home appliance maker Haier has launched a new Solar Hybrid AC that boasts zero electricity bills during the day. As the name says, the new Solar Hybrid AC can connect directly to a solar panel system or your regular electricity grid.

Features

This is a 1.5-ton AC that provides both heating and cooling and up to 70% energy-saving. Since it can operate solely on solar panels, it will not add to your electricity bill during the day. Solar panels can be purchased alongside the Solar Hybrid AC, but they cost extra on top of the AC’s price (more on that later), which is around Rs. 228,000 in local Haier stores.

Despite the hefty price tag, you should be able to recover your investment within 2 years, according to Haier’s CEO Javed Afridi, who announced the AC’s launch on X and talked briefly about its features.

Haier Solar Hybrid Air Conditioner.

1.5 ton Heat & Cool. ✔️Zero electricity bills during the day

✔️Up to 70% energy saving

✔️5-Star efficiency

✔️ROI 2 years 1. Solar Direct Drive, which operates directly with solar panels

2. Auto Balance system for optimal performance

3.… pic.twitter.com/RVI8tjaRtT — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) April 22, 2024

The AC can automatically balance its power needs between your electricity grid as well as the solar panels for optimal performance. But in case you’re curious about how much power it is saving, the Hybrid Solar AC has real-time energy efficiency monitoring.

It also comes with a 10-year warranty for the compressor, 4 years for the PCB kit, and only 1 year for other parts.

Price and Availability

Although the CEO mentions a price tag of Rs. 250,000 in his tweet, the AC can be bought for around Rs. 228,000 from local stores, as mentioned earlier. It can be bought with 4 solar panels, which can bring the price up to a staggering Rs. 380,000. However, the good news is that installation is completely free.

To find local dealers selling the Haier Solar Hybrid AC in your area, simply head over to Haier’s website and click on “Find the nearest dealer.” Try expanding the search area if you are unable to find any local stores nearby.