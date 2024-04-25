High Ranking Officers Refuse to Work Under New IG Islamabad

The Islamabad Police Department has found itself embroiled in turmoil following the resignations of two senior Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), Owais Ahmed and Hasan Raza, in protest against the appointment of Ali Nasir Rizvi as the new Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police.

The decision to elevate Rizvi, a junior officer, to the esteemed position of IG has ignited controversy within the ranks of the police force. Ahmed and Raza tendered their resignations, citing their refusal to serve under Rizvi, citing concerns over the appointment process, and bypassing senior DIGs.

This move has ignited a firestorm of criticism and dissent among senior personnel, who argue that it undermines the principles of hierarchy and meritocracy within the department. One of the key issues fueling discontent is the perception that the appointment process lacked transparency and fairness. Senior officers, including Ahmed and Raza, have raised concerns about the criteria used to evaluate candidates and the apparent disregard for the experience and qualifications of more senior DIGs.

Moreover, there are growing apprehensions about the implications of having junior officers involved in the evaluation and writing of Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), which are instrumental in determining promotions and career advancement within the police force. Many fear that this could lead to favoritism, bias, and a lack of accountability in the assessment process.

The appointment of Rizvi, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, faced significant obstacles in its implementation. Delays ensued due to a protracted dispute between the Interior Ministry and the Punjab government over his transfer from Punjab to the Establishment Division.

After a prolonged 22-day delay, Rizvi finally assumed office on April 22, following the official notification of his appointment. However, his inauguration marked not a moment of celebration, but rather the continuation of a contentious saga within the Islamabad Police Department.