Islamabad High Court Suspends Notification of Lower Roti Price

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to suspend the notification regarding the reduction of naan and roti prices in the federal capital.

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri presided over the plea submitted by the president of the Naanbai Welfare Association.

The association argued that the controller general had reduced the price of roti from Rs. 25 to Rs. 16 and naan from Rs. 30 to Rs. 20, as per their petition.

The association informed the court that the relevant authorities did not consult them before reaching the decision. They argued that the decision was made without their input and that the new prices were unreasonably low.

The district administration representative informed the court that the controller of general prices and suppliers had been granted authority to determine the prices of essential commodities, including naan and roti.

The powers were delegated to the controller general following an amendment in the law. Barrister Umar Aijaz Gilani, representing the Naanbai association, argued that the notification did not align with Section 3.

Barrister Umar Aijaz Gilani highlighted that rent and flour prices are significantly high in Islamabad. The court inquired whether the association was consulted regarding the price of flour before the reduction.

Later, the court suspended the notification regarding the reduction of naan and roti prices in Islamabad until May 6, pending a detailed response in the case.