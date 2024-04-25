Over 100,000 Students Have Registered for Punjab Motorcycle Scheme

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz introduced a scheme aimed at providing motorcycles to students through interest-free installment plans, generating a remarkable response with over 100,000 students registering on the portal, as reported by ARY News.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) received approximately 16,000 online applications through its portal, with records indicating that over 13,000 students applied for petrol bikes and 3,800 for electric motorcycles.

Eligible students from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi can apply before the April 29 deadline in the initial phase.

Under this initiative, students can obtain petrol motorcycles and electric bikes through convenient monthly installment plans, with the Punjab government covering the down payment and paying the interest.

CM Maryam Nawaz launched this project under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12, aiming to provide 20,000 bikes.

Through this initiative, male students can avail themselves of motorcycles by paying Rs. 11,676 per month, while female students can benefit from Rs. 7,325 per month.

Motorcycles will be distributed in Lahore based on district population density, ensuring fair access for students across the region.

The deadline for bike applications is April 29, 2024, and interested students can apply through the Punjab government’s official website.