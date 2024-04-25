Locals Stop YouTuber Daud Kim From Building a Mosque in South Korea

Popular YouTuber and devout Muslim, Daud Kim, formerly known as Jay Kim, faced unexpected opposition from local residents in Incheon, South Korea, over his plans to construct a mosque on Yeongjong Island.

Despite Kim’s significant online following, boasting over 5.52 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.5 million followers on Instagram, his plans to establish a religious site faced vehement resistance from the surrounding community.

The proposed location for the mosque, spanning 284.4 square meters, was secured by Kim for 189.2 million won (approximately $136,500). Initially, Kim proceeded with a down payment of 20 million won, intending to finalize the transaction in the subsequent month.

However, the project stirred controversy among local inhabitants, leading to heightened tensions and concerns regarding the construction of the religious facility. The backlash culminated in the termination of the contract between Kim and the landowner, with the latter citing a lack of awareness regarding Kim’s intentions to erect a mosque on the property.

The abrupt halt to the mosque project prompted Daud Kim to address the issue directly through a video statement posted on his social media platforms. In his address, Kim sought to clarify the circumstances surrounding the termination of the agreement, expressing his disappointment and apprehension over the unforeseen developments.

Kim stated on his Instagram,