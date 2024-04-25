PIA Announces Extra Flights to Northern Area

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced additional flights to the northern areas as part of its efforts to promote tourism. A spokesperson for the national airline stated that more flights will soon be added to cater to the northern regions. Commencing from May 18, two-way flights from Islamabad to Chitral will be included in the operation.

The spokesperson further elaborated that PIA will operate two weekly flights for this route. Additionally, starting on April 29, the national airline will initiate two-way flights from Dubai to Skardu.

These flights from Dubai to Skardu will run on Fridays, while the return flights from Skardu to Dubai will be available on Sundays, as per the spokesperson.

In 2022, PIA also announced supplementary flights to entice tourists from across the globe to explore the scenic beauty of the northern areas. The national carrier had encouraged travelers to book tickets in advance to avoid missing out on the opportunity during peak holiday seasons.

Previously, PIA had begun preparations to finalize a plan for the restoration of flight operations to Europe, anticipating the lifting of the ban by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in the coming month.

The ban was imposed by EASA following a tragic plane crash in Karachi in May 2020, resulting in the loss of 97 lives. Subsequent investigations revealed irregularities in the licensing process for commercial pilots.

Sources have revealed that the national flag carrier intends to make Paris its hub for flights to Europe.