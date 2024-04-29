Farmers Arrested in Punjab Amid Wheat Crisis

Amid the wheat procurement crisis in Punjab, authorities have arrested several farmers, including two prominent leaders.

It should be noted that the Kisan Ittehad, a farmers’ alliance led by Vice President Sabir Niaz Kombuh, has called for a sit-in protest outside the Punjab Assembly today.

The protest is in response to the Punjab government’s failure to begin wheat procurement. Farmers from multiple cities have flocked to Lahore in solidarity.

According to reports, police have deployed a water cannon outside the Punjab assembly. Despite delays caused by the arrests, Khalid Hussain, Central Chairman of the Kisan Ittehad, remained determined to lead the farmers’ caravan to the Punjab Assembly from different routes.

Hussain stated that a significant number of farmers from across Punjab are peacefully participating in the demonstration.

Before the sit-in, the spokesperson for Kisan Ittehad expressed that the Punjab government has turned a blind eye to the farmers’ struggles and has instead opted for crackdowns against them.

Reports indicate that multiple officials of the farmers’ union have been arrested, including Sabir Niaz Kombuh, Central Vice President, who was apprehended at his residence in Aarifwala. Moreover, Punjab Kisan Board Chairman Mian was arrested in Lahore.

The farmers also pointed out that recent heavy rains have worsened their hardships. There are concerns about the damage inflicted on the wheat crop, and if the situation persists, future wheat cultivation may become challenging.