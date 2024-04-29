Late April Snowfall Transforms Mansehra, Kaghan Valley, AJK, and Neelum Valley into Winter Wonderlands

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 29, 2024 | 4:38 pm

The recent snowfall in different areas of the country, including Mansehra, Kaghan Valley, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), and Neelum Valley has provided nature enthusiasts with a charming experience.

Tourists have started flocking to these locations as rainfall and snowfall have transformed the landscape into a winter wonderland.

The late April snowfall has transformed the atmosphere in AJK, Neelum Valley, Arang Kel, and Astore, resembling the wintry conditions typically experienced in December. According to PakWeather, a private weather forecasting company, Neelum Valley is expected to receive more snowfall in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Neelum Road has been temporarily shut down due to landslides at five different locations. Until further notice, authorities have advised against using the Neelum Road for transportation.

On the other hand, authorities in Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Dongagali, Thandiani, and Ayubiya have also advised tourists to cancel any travel plans to the region due to heavy rainfall.

