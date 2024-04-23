Punjab Institute of Cardiology Patients Are Getting Treated on Chairs and Footpaths

The Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore is grappling with a critical shortage of beds, forcing patients to receive treatment in the hospital’s corridors or even on footpaths.

In the emergency department, the situation is dire, with patients receiving care while seated in wheelchairs due to the scarcity of beds. A video obtained by ARY News depicts patients lying on footpaths while receiving drips.

Even though the provincial government promised improved healthcare services, insiders at the hospital revealed that no extra beds were allocated to the emergency department.

The health department’s apparent lack of concern has made things worse for the patients. Interestingly, the Medical Superintendent of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology seems unaware of the bed shortage.

Despite recent renovations that focused on improving the hospital’s appearance, there was no effort to increase the number of beds, according to sources.

