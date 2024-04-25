WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Dial Numbers for Making Calls

WhatsApp’s upcoming dialer feature has leaked in the past, but it has appeared in the latest beta version once again, signifying that it’s coming soon as the company has started working on it again.

The feature has been spotted on WhatsApp for Android’s beta version 2.24.9.28, meaning it may come to Android before iOS.

 

WhatsApp’s dialer will allow you to call contacts without having to save their numbers. It would also let you message new contacts by simply dialing their number in the app, saving the hassle of going through the address book and saving their numbers, which is ideal for temporary contacts you are only going to message once or twice.

Hidden Groups

Another feature WhatsApp is adding soon is called “Hidden groups”, which will hide groups in communities. These groups will only be visible to Community admins, who will be able to find and remove them. Additionally, only invited members will be able to join the find the group.

Passkeys

As for the iOS side of things, WhatsApp is finally rolling out password-less logins through Passkeys, a feature that came out on Android last year in October. Through passkeys, iOS users will be able to log in through Face ID, Touch ID, or their phone’s passcode.

According to WhatsApp spokesperson Zade Alsawah, passkeys will roll out to iOS users over “the upcoming weeks.” This means if you don’t have the feature just yet, it should become available soon enough.

You can check if you have the feature by heading over to Settings > Account > Passkeys.

