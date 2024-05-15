PCB Appoints Mental Health Performance Coach For T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed mental health clinician David Reid as the mental performance coach of the Pakistan team for the World Cup and England tour.

David Reid has previously worked with five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings instilling a winning mentality in the players with his expertise.

He has 20 years of vast experience as a qualified Mental Health Clinician & Mental Performance Coach with a clinical background in Forensic Mental Health.

Reid’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Pakistan team as they prepare for major international tournaments. The role of a mental performance coach has gained significant importance in modern sports, with teams increasingly recognizing the impact of mental resilience on overall performance.

PCB’s decision reflects a broader trend within the cricketing world towards prioritizing mental health and well-being alongside physical fitness. Reid’s task will involve working closely with the players to help them deal with pressure, enhancing focus, and maintaining a positive mindset during critical matches.

The appointment of David Reid underscores PCB’s plans to provide comprehensive support to the national team and optimize their chances of success in the upcoming World Cup and England tour.

Pakistan team will play four T20I matches against England in the last week of May before they kickstart their World Cup campaign against hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 6.