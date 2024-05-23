Interior Minister Takes Notice of Married Women’s Passport Issues

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 23, 2024 | 9:30 pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressed the issue of including the name of a married woman’s father or husband on passports on Thursday.

He formed a committee, led by Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, to resolve the matter. Naqvi emphasized the need for a practical solution and instructed the committee to assess all issues and provide recommendations that prioritize the convenience of married women.

He assured that efforts are underway to promptly address this issue within the framework of rules and regulations.

The matter was brought to attention during the Geo News program ‘Geo Pakistan’ when Khadija Bukhari, a lawyer, and petitioner in a case before the Lahore High Court, discussed the issue, which could cause inconvenience and distress for women who wish to retain their father’s name on their identification documents, irrespective of their marital status.

ALSO READ

This issue sparked a debate about potential discrimination against women by government institutions, particularly concerning the continuation of a woman’s identity being linked to her former husband even after divorce, without acknowledgment of her preference.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>