Sindh Govt Allocates Billions to Install Security Cameras in Karachi

The Sindh government has allocated Rs. 4 billion for the initial phase of the long-awaited Karachi Safe City Project. As a key component of the Sindh Safe City Authority, the project is set to be completed in two years.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has ordered DG Sindh Safe City Authority, Asif Aijaz Shaikh, to prioritize the completion of the first phase of the project. As part of the Smart Safe City project, 1300 CCTV cameras will be installed at 300 sites in the Red Zone & Airport Corridor.

These cameras will have Facial Recognition (FR) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capabilities and will be equipped with eight-hour solar backup. Photographs of jail inmates will be incorporated into the system, which is slated for completion in two-and-a-half years.

The Command-and-Control Building is being constructed adjacent to the Karachi Police Office. The project will be completed in two phases, involving the installation of 12,000 new cameras and the upgrade of 2,000 existing ones.

The system will be able to monitor hospitals for criminals/suspects, track suspects across multiple cameras, manage criminal databases and integrate with national, criminal, and other databases.