Elevating Smartphone Standards with Xiaomi’s Smooth & Stylish Redmi A3x

By Sponsored | Published May 24, 2024 | 6:21 pm

Xiaomi announced the all-new Redmi A3x,  boasting a sleek camera deco, seamlessly integrating elegance with functionality. Its stylish glass back, along with minimalist aesthetics, enhances the daily experience with a touch of sophistication.

Redmi A3x offers an enjoyable and immersive visual experience with its 6.71″ display. And with a 90Hz refresh rate, every swipe and scroll is as smooth as butter – perfect for all your browsing and binge-watching needs.

Moreover,  powered by the octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset,  3GB + 64GB RAM is available in the Pakistani market.  Its massive 5000mAh battery lasts all day, supported by a Type-C charging port, retaining up to 80% capacity after 800 charge cycles. With microSD card support for up to 1TB storage, Redmi A3x offers high-capacity storage, and the dual unlock options- fingerprint and face unlock- provide quick, secure access. Experience durability with Corning® Gorilla Glass, safeguarding your screen from everyday wear and tear.

Market Availability

Redmi A3x is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets. The brand’s distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Redmi A3x has 1 variant available. The variant is 3 + 64 GB, Price is 18,999.

Device Specifications

Specifications Redmi A3x
Display 6.71″ 90 Hz Display
Rear Camera 8MP AI Dual Camera System
Front Camera 5MP Selfie Camera
Battery 5000mAh (typ)
Processor Unisoc T603
Color Moonlight White, Midnight black, Aurora green

 

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>