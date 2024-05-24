Elevating Smartphone Standards with Xiaomi’s Smooth & Stylish Redmi A3x

Xiaomi announced the all-new Redmi A3x, boasting a sleek camera deco, seamlessly integrating elegance with functionality. Its stylish glass back, along with minimalist aesthetics, enhances the daily experience with a touch of sophistication.

Redmi A3x offers an enjoyable and immersive visual experience with its 6.71″ display. And with a 90Hz refresh rate, every swipe and scroll is as smooth as butter – perfect for all your browsing and binge-watching needs.

Moreover, powered by the octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset, 3GB + 64GB RAM is available in the Pakistani market. Its massive 5000mAh battery lasts all day, supported by a Type-C charging port, retaining up to 80% capacity after 800 charge cycles. With microSD card support for up to 1TB storage, Redmi A3x offers high-capacity storage, and the dual unlock options- fingerprint and face unlock- provide quick, secure access. Experience durability with Corning® Gorilla Glass, safeguarding your screen from everyday wear and tear.

Market Availability

Redmi A3x is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets. The brand’s distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Redmi A3x has 1 variant available. The variant is 3 + 64 GB, Price is 18,999.

Device Specifications