TPL Tracker Agrees to Sell Large Stake in Middle East Subsidiary to UAE’s Gargash Group

The Board of Directors of TPL Trakker Limited (PSX: TPLT) has authorized the Company to approve the fresh equity injection in its associated company Trakker Middle East Limited (TME) and to sign a binding agreement with UAE’s Gargash Group.

Gargash Group will be acquiring a 50.1 percent equity stake in TME. The acquisition will be executed through the issuance of new shares of TME, TPLT’s stock filing revealed on Friday.

“This strategic partnership and new equity injection in TME represent a significant milestone for the Company which will not only accelerate the Company’s growth in Middle East but also provide an excellent platform to showcase our innovative IoT products to a broader audience,” TPLT stated.

It added, “By leveraging Gargash Group’s well-established market influence, we anticipate substantial growth and a strengthened market presence in the Middle East. We are confident that this strategic partnership will significantly enhance our growth trajectory and market footprint, positioning our Company for substantial success”.

The transaction shall be contingent upon the approval of relevant regulatory authorities, the approval of the shareholders (if applicable), and entering into definitive agreements, the filing further said.

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and F&B. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services.

The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, Gargash Group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, provides investment management and advisory, asset management and wealth management, and brokerage services in the UAE.

Gargash Real Estate develops and manages high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the country. The group’s brands also include several leading restaurants and hotels in some of Dubai’s most popular destinations.

At the time of filing, TPLT’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 6.98, up 16.72 percent or Rs. 1 with a turnover of 0.85 million shares on Friday.