Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan Achieve 100% Teledensity

Despite difficult terrain and sparse population, AJ&K and GB have turned out to be the only region with 100% teledensity, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
Teledensity is the number of fixed (landline) telephone connections per 100 people in a specified geographic area. It is often used to compare the level of access to voice and data communications services between metropolitan and rural areas, or between one country and another.
The enhancement and strengthening of telecom infrastructure and services in AJ&K and GB remains a priority for PTA and the Government of Pakistan. Today, competition has been ensured in all telecom services including mobile broadband, fixed broadband, Fiber to The Home (FTTH), and fixed line services.
According to PTA, this achievement would not have been possible without the trust placed in the incumbent operator Special Communication Organization (SCO), and other telecom operators by 6 million mobile subscribers.
In addition to mobile broadband, the residents of AJ&K have access to a variety of broadband services such as FTTH, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), and Wireless Local Loop (WLL) utilized by the masses for services like e-education, e-commerce, e-health, etc. thus contributing towards socio-economic uplift of the region.
Furthermore, following international best practices, the Authority has identified Telenor as a Significant Market Power (SMP) operator in the mobile market of AJ&K and GB which is being regulated to ensure competitive tariffs for consumers.
To improve coverage and ensure quality telecom services for the consumers, PTA under the license terms requires mobile operators to install a minimum of six telecom towers every year. Similarly, operators also ensure service provision as per defined thresholds, and for this purpose, independent and joint QoS surveys are conducted regularly.
Additionally, for any complaints about service quality, the PTA encourages consumers to use the PTA’s Complaint Management System (CMS).
Internet Services are Pathetic in AJK, wonder what’s the source of this information. I live in one of Village’s of Dadyal Mirpur AJK, only option I have is a wireless connection of a pathetic service provider and no good companies like Nayatel , PTCL are available so wonder who this competition is ensured?
Apart from pathetic service, pricing model is so different, I am paying 2800 for 2 MB connection and if I want to get a 10 MB Connection, I will have to pay 10,000 Rs. per month while with 10,000 you could get 100 MB or more in connection in Islamabad.
There’s no proper copper broad band facility in villages, Fiber to Home , we could only dream of, I cant live in my parents home and work from there for this reason and have to live in Islamabad due to no availability of good internet there.