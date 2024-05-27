Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan Achieve 100% Teledensity

Despite difficult terrain and sparse population, AJ&K and GB have turned out to be the only region with 100% teledensity, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Teledensity is the number of fixed (landline) telephone connections per 100 people in a specified geographic area. It is often used to compare the level of access to voice and data communications services between metropolitan and rural areas, or between one country and another.

The enhancement and strengthening of telecom infrastructure and services in AJ&K and GB remains a priority for PTA and the Government of Pakistan. Today, competition has been ensured in all telecom services including mobile broadband, fixed broadband, Fiber to The Home (FTTH), and fixed line services.

ALSO READ OICCI Wants Govt to Abolish Advance Tax on Telecom Subscribers in Upcoming Budget

According to PTA, this achievement would not have been possible without the trust placed in the incumbent operator Special Communication Organization (SCO), and other telecom operators by 6 million mobile subscribers.

In addition to mobile broadband, the residents of AJ&K have access to a variety of broadband services such as FTTH, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), and Wireless Local Loop (WLL) utilized by the masses for services like e-education, e-commerce, e-health, etc. thus contributing towards socio-economic uplift of the region.

Furthermore, following international best practices, the Authority has identified Telenor as a Significant Market Power (SMP) operator in the mobile market of AJ&K and GB which is being regulated to ensure competitive tariffs for consumers.

To improve coverage and ensure quality telecom services for the consumers, PTA under the license terms requires mobile operators to install a minimum of six telecom towers every year. Similarly, operators also ensure service provision as per defined thresholds, and for this purpose, independent and joint QoS surveys are conducted regularly.

Additionally, for any complaints about service quality, the PTA encourages consumers to use the PTA’s Complaint Management System (CMS).