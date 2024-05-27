Met Office Warns of Another Severe Heatwave in Coming Weeks

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of another sweltering week ahead, with parts of Sindh and Punjab firmly in the grip of an intense heatwave. Mohenjo Daro and Larkana emerged as the hottest places in the country, with temperatures soaring to around 53 degrees Celsius, making the ancient seat of the Indus Valley Civilization unbearably hot.

Jacobabad recorded a blistering 52 degrees Celsius, the Met Office reported, adding that these extreme weather conditions are expected to persist for another five to six days. Over the weekend, Thatta was the only area in Sindh to register a temperature below 40 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the Met Office forecasted that heatwave conditions would likely prevail in the plains over the next 24 hours, while coastal areas are expected to experience hot and humid weather. Karachi is also set to endure a scorching week ahead, with temperatures expected to surpass the 40-degree mark.

“The mercury is likely to increase to 40°C or above in Karachi due to a change in wind direction on May 29 and May 30,” said Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz. He added that temperatures would drop slightly in the upper and central parts of Sindh after May 27.

In South Punjab, Khanpur in the Rahim Yar Khan district recorded a maximum temperature of 50.2 degrees Celsius. Several other cities in the province also experienced temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius. Bahawalpur saw 48°C, Sargodha recorded 46°C, while Lahore’s temperature climbed to 43°C on Sunday, with similar weather conditions expected throughout the week.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather is likely to remain dry and hot in most districts. Dera Ismail Khan recorded the highest temperature at 44 degrees Celsius, while Bannu sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. “Severe heat is likely in the southern districts of the province,” a Met Office official told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). “The daytime temperature is likely to be 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in southern districts,” the official added, also indicating the possibility of thundershowers in Upper Dir, Swat, Mansehra, and Kohistan.

Highlighting the importance of avoiding unnecessary heat exposure, Ministry of Climate Change spokesperson Muhammad Saleem Shaikh told APP that the situation could be particularly problematic for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. He emphasized that while anyone could be affected by heatwaves, pregnant women seem to be more at risk. Shaikh advised avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities between 11 am and 3 pm, the hottest part of the day.

In response to the heatwave, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated it is taking measures to mitigate the effects. A PDMA spokesperson said that the provision of water in Cholistan is being ensured 24 hours a day to address the heatwave situation.