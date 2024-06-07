Afghanistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch Free AFG vs NZ on TV and online

New Zealand will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against a challenging Afghanistan team at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Kane Williamson’s men will try to overcome Rashid Khan’s in-form Afghanistan who defeated Uganda by 125 runs in the first match boosting their run rate to palpable heights.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave the team a perfect start whereas Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rashid Khan were phenomenal with the ball.

On the other hand, New Zealand has a lot of match-winners. Skipper Kane Williamson himself will be a key player for his side, while Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips can prove to be vital with the bat.

The spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner might turn out to be useful in the Caribbean conditions while veterans like Trent Boult and Tim Southee will always pose danger on any surface in the shortest format of the game.

Afghanistan also has the world-class spin-trio of Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman alongside their leader Rashid Khan, all of these spinners will be useful in the West Indies.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 4.30 am PST.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

Region Platform North America & Canada Willow TV India Disney Hotstar & SS1 Netherlands NOS Rest of the World Sports Central Caribbean ESPN Caribbean New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4 Africa SuperSport Cricket

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport UK & Northern Ireland SkySports MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

