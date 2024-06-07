PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch Free AFG vs NZ on TV and online

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 7, 2024 | 11:24 pm

New Zealand will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against a challenging Afghanistan team at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Kane Williamson’s men will try to overcome Rashid Khan’s in-form Afghanistan who defeated Uganda by 125 runs in the first match boosting their run rate to palpable heights.

ALSO READ

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave the team a perfect start whereas Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rashid Khan were phenomenal with the ball.

On the other hand, New Zealand has a lot of match-winners. Skipper Kane Williamson himself will be a key player for his side, while Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips can prove to be vital with the bat.

The spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner might turn out to be useful in the Caribbean conditions while veterans like Trent Boult and Tim Southee will always pose danger on any surface in the shortest format of the game.

Afghanistan also has the world-class spin-trio of Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman alongside their leader Rashid Khan, all of these spinners will be useful in the West Indies.

ALSO READ

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 4.30 am PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>