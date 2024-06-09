Best Sports Team in Country? Pakistan Volleyball Team Qualifies for Final of AVC Challenge Cup

In a thrilling semi-final match at the AVC Challenge Cup, Pakistan’s national volleyball team secured a spot in the final by defeating South Korea 3-1.

The victory is particularly significant as Pakistan, ranked 47th in the world, triumphed over South Korea, which holds the 28th position. It was a closely contested battle in the first set, but Pakistan edged out South Korea with a 25-22 victory, setting the tone for an intense encounter.

South Korea attempted a comeback in the second set managing to level the match with a narrow 26-24 win but Pakistan’s resilient defense and powerful spikes ensured their dominance. Ultimately, Pakistan clinched the match with a score of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-22, securing their place in the final.

Pakistan will now play Qatar in the final on Sunday. Qatar defeated Kazakhstan earlier in the day.

This achievement marks a milestone for Pakistan’s volleyball team, reflecting their growth and potential on the international stage.

Ruben Wolochin’s side are unbeaten in the tournament. Pakistan bagged a 3-2 victory over Vietnam in the quarter-final while defeating the likes of Kazakhstan and Thailand.

Pakistan have now won 13 matches in a row under new coach Ruben Wolochin and they are favourites to win the Challenge Cup.