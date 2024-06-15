In a momentous victory for Pakistan, police constable Shahnawaz Khan clinched the gold medal at the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship on Saturday.

The prestigious event was held in the Maldives, where Shahnawaz triumphed over India, marking a significant achievement for Pakistan as India had dominated the championship for the past 65 years.

Shahnawaz’s victory brought immense pride to the nation and ended India’s 65-year reign in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship. Reflecting on his win, he expressed his emotions, particularly when Pakistan’s national anthem played after he defeated the Indian bodybuilder.

“When the national anthem started after defeating India’s bodybuilder, I got emotional,” said Shahnawaz. “I can’t express the joy of winning in words,” he concluded.

This victory highlights Shahnawaz’s dedication and brings recognition to Pakistan, underlining the diverse talents within the country. As a national bodybuilder, his success is a testament to his rigorous training and perseverance.

Looking ahead, Shahnawaz Khan is now gearing up for the World Championships, also set to take place in the Maldives at the end of the year. In preparation for this global event, he has appealed to Sindh’s Inspector General (IG) for support. His plea for assistance highlights the need for institutional backing to help athletes excel on the world stage.

Shahnawaz’s victory against India after 65 years, inspires many and is a reminder of the potential within Pakistan’s sports community. As he prepares for the World Championships, the nation rallies behind him, hopeful for another historic win.

