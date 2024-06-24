Shaheen Afridi Will Get £5000 Even After Pulling Out from The Hundred

Pakistan’s premium speedster Shaheen Afridi, will earn £5,000 from this season’s Hundred competition, despite pulling out of his contract with Welsh Fire.

Shaheen Afridi, who was re-signed by Welsh Fire in the £100,000 category, the second-highest tier, after participating in six matches for the team in 2023, withdrew from the competition last month.

This decision came amid interest from the Global T20 Canada, which is set to take place from July 25 to August 11. The Hundred runs almost concurrently from July 23 to August 18.

According to reports, Afridi’s withdrawal from the Hundred does not entirely sever his financial ties with the tournament.

Players signed up for the competition are entitled to a fee equivalent to five percent of their contract value in exchange for their image rights.

This stipulation allows players like Afridi to retain this portion of their contract even if they do not participate. Thus, Afridi will effectively receive £5,000 without stepping onto the field for the Hundred.

Afridi’s decision underscores the financial dynamics and contractual nuances of modern cricket, where players often juggle commitments across multiple leagues and formats.

His move to the Global T20 Canada highlights the increasing allure of T20 leagues around the world, which offer lucrative contracts and global exposure.

This situation also emphasizes the importance of image rights and contractual agreements in professional sports, allowing players to benefit financially even in the absence of participation.

