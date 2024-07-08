Pakistan Champions have clinched a place in the semi-final round of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2024, held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The tournament is going through its inaugural season which will see its finale on July 13, with six elite teams, India Champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, West Indies Champions, and South Africa Champions, vying for the coveted trophy only four have qualified.

The Pakistan Champions have been a force to reckon with, remaining unbeaten after a series of impressive victories against formidable opponents such as Australia, West Indies, arch-rivals India, and England.

Pakistan thrashed India by 68 runs in the World Championship of Legends, with two games still left in their group stage, their dominant performances have already secured them a place in the top four.

India, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa are fiercely battling for the remaining three semi-final spots. The upcoming clash between India and Australia on July 8 is crucial.

The victor of this match will move closer to securing a semi-final berth, escalating the tension among the other contenders fighting for the last two places.

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their first semi-final match on Friday, July 12. However, their opponent is yet to be finalized as the final group-stage matches unfold.

ALSO READ PCB Approves Significant Budget Increase for Centrally Contracted Pakistan Women’s Team Players

Pakistan is deemed as favorites to win this competition considering their form. The likes of Misbah Ul Haq, Younis Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik have clocked the years back to display their class in their 40s.

However, they have proved that they still have the class and magic that they had during their prime years. Pakistan Champions are surely on a roll in this competition.

Fixture Time Venue 1st Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team (1st semi final) 4,30 pm PST Northampton 2nd Team vs 3rd Team (2nd semi final) 8.30 pm PST Northampton