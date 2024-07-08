Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the extension of former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed’s contract as a bowling consultant. Initially set to expire on July 15th, Javed’s tenure has been prolonged until September 30th following a renewed offer from SLC.

Aaqib Javed, renowned for his expertise in fast bowling, expressed his satisfaction with the extension, highlighting the upcoming crucial series against India and England as pivotal in his decision.

“I am thrilled to continue working with the Sri Lankan team during this significant period. The series against India and England are vital, and I am committed to enhancing our bowling performance,” Javed stated.

Javed’s role as a bowling consultant aims to bolster Sri Lanka’s bowling prowess, providing strategic insights and guidance to the team. His extensive experience and tactical acumen are expected to be instrumental in refining the skills of Sri Lankan bowlers.

The Lankans will host the 2024 T20 World Cup champions India for a limited-overs home series from July to August, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

This series will serve as a crucial preparation for the team ahead of their encounters with England. Javed’s continued presence is anticipated to have a significant impact on the team’s preparation and performance.

The extension of Javed’s contract reflects SLC’s confidence in his ability to elevate the team’s bowling capabilities as they face some of the most formidable opponents in the cricketing world.