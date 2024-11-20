Islamic Council Takes U-Turn on Controversial VPN Fatwa

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 20, 2024 | 6:49 pm

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Allama Raghib Naeemi, clarified his earlier statement regarding Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), attributing the controversy to a typographical error. He emphasized that VPNs were not declared un-Islamic or ‘haram’.

The clarification came after a recent CII statement allegedly termed the use of VPNs as un-Islamic, prompting the Ministry of Interior to instruct the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block unregistered VPNs. Following this directive, PTA reportedly blocked several VPN services.

ALSO READ

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Allama Raghib Naeemi addressed the matter, stating, “Social media is a powerful tool for sharing thoughts and opinions. However, its misuse for blasphemy, sectarianism, or extremist activities is unacceptable.”

He added, “If these rules are violated, then the use of social media would indeed become un-Islamic.” The CII chairman clarified that no one from the council declared VPNs un-Islamic or impermissible.

ALSO READ

“The misunderstanding arose due to a typographical error in our issued statement. The omission of the word ‘not’ led to confusion,” he explained. Allama Naeemi further emphasized the responsible use of social media, urging the public to avoid activities that promote hatred, terrorism, or religious intolerance.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Arsalan Khattak

    • lens

    Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
    Read more in lens

    perspective

    Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
    Read more in perspective
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >