PTALiftBanOnPUBG Trends Yet Again as Youth Demands PTA to Unban the Game

PUBG Mobile is the talk of the town especially after the ban imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The regulatory body temporarily suspended the battle royale game in Pakistan on 1st July, issuing a press release to explain the reason behind the move.

PTA attributed the decision to complaints received from various segments of the society, parents, Punjab Police as well as reports of multiple deaths due to the addictive nature of the game.

PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children.

Ever since the ban, social media is abuzz with campaigns to unban the massively popular game. In the past few days, a number of related hashtags were being used by the youth to convey their message to the PTA.

The Twitterati has once again launched a campaign on the microblogging platform with the hashtag #PTALiftBanOnPUBG as PTA is expected the decide the fate of the game after hearing the complainants later today on 9th July.

Islamabad High Court Rejects Petition Against PUBG Ban

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court directed the PTA to issue a written order for the ban as per the law as it dismissed the petition filed by a local PUBG player who was set to represent Pakistan in a mega e-sports tournament.

Let’s have a look at what people are saying:

You were about to take Pakistan into world of science and technology but afraid of small games… I thought you were the only minister who care abt public but politicians are all same @fawadchaudhry Dear @ImranKhanPTI youth ll remember u in next elections#PTALiftBanOnPUBG https://t.co/w1s80Bftw6 — Sassy Girl… (@Siiiaaaa) July 9, 2020

Pakistani Boys Earning Million of Rupees Through Esport Games while @PTAofficialpk Is Busy in Destroying the future of Young Generation

As a #PubG Player I demand to Govt. Of Pakistan that #PTALiftBanOnPUBG pic.twitter.com/up64r7yLHl — Sumail Hassan (@SumailEsport) July 9, 2020

He achieved this without the help of our govt but this sucking govt never want us to be in esport they don't want us to go in esport.#PTALiftBanOnPUBG pic.twitter.com/3t45kwwAmF — HamzaKaleem23 (@HKaleem23) July 9, 2020

#PTALiftBanOnPUBG

Dear @PTAofficialpk 2 days left for world league our freestyle esports boys will represent pakistan. Please lift the ban so our boys will play and perform well . You already stole 8 days for their practice #PTALiftBanOnPUBG #PUBGKHOLOBANCHOR pic.twitter.com/Z192pGDbmM — Meesum Khan (@MEESUMKHAN13) July 8, 2020

This is hilarious though.

