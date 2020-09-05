Huawei is Gearing Up for a Major Launch Including Laptops, Smartwatches & Wireless Earbuds

Huawei has several new product launches planned for next week including two new laptops, two smartwatches, a pair of earphones, and more.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro is under the spotlight among these releases as it a separate teaser. The Pro Version will finally get improved Active Noise Cancellation, which was lacking on the FreeBuds 3 that was released earlier.

There is another pair of Bluetooth earbuds on the way, but these feature a wired neckband design. This could be the Huawei FreeLace Pro with USB-C fast charging and noise cancellation.

There seem to be several Pro products on the way and one of them appears to be the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro.. This is because the design seen on earlier leaks is similar to the one seen in the image. The other smartwatch is more of a fitness band with a tall rectangular shaped dial.

There is also a new set of Huawei MateBooks coming, though it is unclear which lineup it is going to be as several have been released already including the MateBook X Pro, MateBook D, and B, MateBook 13, etc.

As seen in the images, the launch event is due for September 10 and more details will surface as the date draws near.