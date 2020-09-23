Saudi Arabia Bans Flights From India, Exempts Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has announced to lift travel restrictions on Pakistan, after Pakistan’s successful efforts in controlling the Coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, all flights coming from India, Argentina and Brazil have been banned due to the dire Covid-19 situation in the countries.

The notice to airmen issued by the Saudi authorities stated “We cannot risk lives of our citizens by allowing flights from India, Brazil and Argentine.” After Pakistan’s successful efforts to control the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, Saudi Arabia decided to ease the travel restrictions on the country.

On September 13 it was reported that Saudi Arabia will lift travel restrictions from January 01, 2021. The travel restrictions were placed earlier in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A few days ago, Saudi Arabia presented a three-phase plan to ease the restrictions on Umrah services, which included allowing foreign pilgrims to enter the country in phase three. While last month Saudi Arabia extended their ban on the arrival of foreign flights into the Kingdom.