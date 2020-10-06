Shaheen Afridi Reveals the Secret Behind His Success

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been on fire recently, picking up 18 wickets in his last 5 T20 matches, including three five-wicket hauls. In the National T20 Cup on Monday, he ripped through Sindh’s batting line-up as he picked up five wickets in the process.

After yesterday’s match, Shaheen revealed that in-swing has been the reason for getting this many wickets and he will stick to bowling such deliveries.

When I was walking in the middle before the start of the match, I had a clear aim in mind that I have to stick to my in-swing bowling and hit the hard length.

Out of the 5 wickets he picked in the last match, 3 of them were bowled out. That shows his reliance and the effectiveness of his in-swinging deliveries.

He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing National T20 Cup with 12 wickets so far in the tournament.

With a five-wicket haul in the last match, Shaheen also became the leading wicket-taker in the shortest this year. He has a total of 36 wickets this year, 3 more than Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan.

This five-wicket haul was the 4th of his career, one behind Sri Lankan fast bowler, Lasith Malinga. The legendary Sri Lankan, however, has played 295 matches, while Shaheen has only played 56.