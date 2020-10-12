Oppo’s First Smart TV is Coming on October 19

Rumors about Oppo’s first smart TV have been going around since the company first announced its plans at the Oppo INNO Day conference in December 2019.

At the Oppo Developer Conference last month, confirming the rumors, the Chinese OEM announced that it was ready to launch its smart TV in October. The company has now announced that it is all set to showcase its first smart TV to the world on 19th October.

The launch event will take place in Shanghai, China. Oppo has been posting teasers for the event on social media platforms and sending invites. However, neither reveal any information related to the device’s specifications.

Nevertheless, thanks to 3C certification, we have an idea of what to expect. Oppo has two smart TVs in store for us, both were recently certified under the model numbers A65UB00 and A55UB00. Thanks to the model numbers, it is quite clear that the former will come with a 65-inch panel and the latter with a 55-inch display.

Apart from this, other sources reveal that the TV will have a front camera as well for its smart features. More details will be revealed at the event next week.