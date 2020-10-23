LHC Extends Plastic Bag Ban to Small Shops and Sellers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a ban on polythene bags across the province. The ban will be effective for fruit/vegetable vendors, milk shops, and grocery stores across the province.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC issued these directives while hearing a constitutional petition filed by Abuzar Salman Khan.

ALSO READ

This is the National T20 Cup Team of the Tournament

Justice Karim asked the Environment Protection Department to implement the order across the province without any discrimination and submit a compliance report at the next hearing.

The move came a month after the high court banned polythene bags at Motorways.

On September 24, the court had ordered that the use of plastic bags should not be seen at restaurants, food shops, and tuck shops at and around motorways.

ALSO READ

PTA Approaches Twitter Over Fake News & Anti-Pakistan Propaganda

It should be noted that the Environment Department started a gradual ban on the use of plastic bags across the province.

In the first phase, the ban was imposed in shopping malls, department stores, bakeries, and shops in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala last month. It is now being extended to grocery stores, milk shops, and fruit vendors across the province starting tomorrow.