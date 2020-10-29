CDA to Rebuild Quaid’s Monument on Islamabad Expressway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the reconstruction of the Quaid-e-Azam’s monument on the Islamabad Expressway.

The steel-structured sculpture was a historic landmark at the western side of Islamabad Expressway, displaying Pakistan’s national motto of Unity, Faith, and Discipline. It fell on August 13, a day before Independence Day, due to heavy wind.

ALSO READ

Islamabad Imposes Section 144 in the Capital Enforcing Use of Facemasks

However, the CDA has decided to rebuild this monument. The final decision in this regard was made during a meeting on Tuesday.

It was decided that Quaid’s portrait will be rebuilt with additional features. As per the initial estimation, the project will cost around Rs. 56 million. Fine quality 2mm iron sheets will be used in the rebuilding process. It will be 50 feet wide and 59 feet long.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt to Regularize All Contract Teachers

Moreover, the sculpture of Rohtas Fort will also be added to the portrait. It will be covered by a wall to ensure its safety.

The meeting also approved the PC-I of the grade separation facility at the intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayban-e-Soharwardi and the Srinagar Highway and PC-II regarding consultancy engagement services for alignment and feasibility study of the Eastern Bypass.

Further, PC-I of the construction of multi-purpose ground at Shakarparian phase II and the construction of additional rooms at 22 different educational institutions of Islamabad were also approved.