KP’s Sehat Sahulat Program Will Cover All of The Province by January 2021: CM Mehmood Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan announced that the ‘Sehat Sahulat’ health program will be available all over the province by end of January next year.

Khan addressed a public meeting on the occasion of the official launch of the program in the Malakand division. He said that the project will help the needy and will bring the country another step closer to PM Imran Khan’s vision of a welfare state.

The project is a complete package of social protection which, besides ensuring free treatment facilities to the masses, will help reduce poverty and improve the living standard of the common man in the province.

The program will be implemented across the province in four phases. Swat, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Malakand, Upper Dir, and Lower Dir will be covered in the first phase, while Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar, and Buner will be covered in the second phase, scheduled to be completed by next month. By January 2021, the project will be implemented all across the province.

Through the Sehat Sahulat program, each individual in the province will have access to free healthcare in selected public and private hospitals. Each household would have the facility to avail of healthcare facilities for free for up to Rs 1 million annually.

“Each and every individual in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holding a national identity card could get free medical treatment in the selected public and private hospitals,” he concluded.