Nearly Half of Pakistani Parents Want Schools to be Closed Due to COVID-19: Survey

A recent survey carried out by Ipsos, a multinational global market research consulting firm, has revealed that 49% of Pakistani parents are reluctant to send their children to schools amid the resurging Coronavirus outbreak.

Titled ‘Worsening COVID-19 Realities and Diminishing Threat Perceptions’, the survey was carried out between 28 October and 4 November in which 1,072 people participated.

ALSO READ

Here’s the Difference Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and the One Pakistan Might Get

According to the survey, the Coronavirus threat perception across the country has declined despite the rising number of cases. Back in April, when there were 2,000 cases and 25 deaths nationwide, 50% of Pakistanis had considered the Coronavirus disease as a threat to themselves while 83% had termed it as a threat to the country.

However, now, when the country’s Coronavirus tally stands near 360,000 cases and the death toll has crossed 7,000, only 35% of Pakistanis consider the viral infection as a threat to themselves while 43% think the pandemic is a threat to Pakistan.

When asked about the main reason behind the resurgence of Coronavirus across Pakistan, only 20% of the survey’s participants attributed the phenomenon to non-compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs.

Moreover, most Pakistanis revealed that they turn to mainstream media to seek updates on Coronavirus while a negligible percentage of Pakistanis said that they depend on social media for updates regarding the viral infection.

ALSO READ

BMW is Launching Its Motorcycles in Pakistan

Around 83% of Pakistanis disclosed that their income has decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, over 50% of Pakistanis are confident that an effective Coronavirus vaccine will be available in markets before the turn of the year and normalcy will return after it.

Additionally, 3 out of 5 Pakistanis are anxiously waiting to get vaccinated as the vaccine acceptance rate has witnessed a 25% increase.