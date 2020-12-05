AlKaram Textile Gets 6-Year Export Order for US Brand Gap Inc.

Pakistan’s leading player in the textile industry, AlKaram Textile Limited, has received an order from the renowned American brand Gap Inc. for a period of six years.

According to AlKaram Textile Limited’s Managing Director, Fawad Anwar, the company has signed a license for home textiles with Gap Inc. for all of North America and Mexico for six years.

The company will be Pakistan’s first home textile company to enter the brand licensing space in international markets. The project is likely to open doors for the same companies in the established markets as well as for the other textile producers based in Pakistan.

Although both exports and handsome income inflows will be received via these orders, the expansion of the local value chains could result from the fulfillment of such an order, including the generation of employment and local businesses.

Located in Karachi, AlKaram Textile Mills has 10,000 employees across all of its branches and generates $337.26 million in sales annually.

Pakistan’s textile industry is undergoing a historic phase of expansion after having achieved almost 100 percent installed production level. Textile producers are receiving orders from various foreign markets and are installing new production units and offering new jobs at the local level.