Current Govt Has Sent Record Number of Pakistanis Abroad for Foreign Jobs

The PTI-led federal government has sent the highest number of Pakistani workers abroad for jobs than any previous government.

It was disclosed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari.

While speaking with a local media outlet, the SAPM said the incumbent government, in its first year and a half, had sent 0.98 million Pakistan workers to foreign countries for jobs.

He added that it also resulted in a record inflow of foreign exchange as Pakistan received remittances worth $2.3 billion in October, 14.1% more in comparison to October 2019.

He lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted the government’s plans to export more manpower around the world.

The SAPM said that government is also in close contact with all the countries where Pakistani workers had lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic and is making efforts to ensure they become employed once again soon.