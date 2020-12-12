Govt Approves a Major Relief Package for Private Schools

The federal government has approved a relief package for low fee private educational institutions, offering interest-free loans to schools, extending admissions deadlines and school registrations by one year, and permitting students to attend schools once a week.

The decision was taken after a delegation of the Association of Private Educational Institutions headed by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Chairperson, Zia Batool, met the Federal Secretary Education, Farah Hamid.

The delegation apprised the Federal Secretary about the issues that the educational institutions were facing because of the pandemic and urged her to reopen the schools at any cost on 11 January.

The federal secretary assured the delegation that a summary has been prepared to provide interest-free loans to small schools to enable them to get loans in easy installments.

Farah Hamid added that the submission date for the admissions for the matriculation and intermediate examinations has been extended to ensure that no student would be deprived of their education.

The meeting also decided to call students to schools once a week for their homework which would help the schools’ administrations and teachers in preparing for homework, conducting examinations, and maintaining the educational record.

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association President, Malik Abrar Hussain, Private Schools Management Association President, Raja Arshad Mahmood, National Association of Private Schools (NAPS) President, Chaudhry Obaidullah, and Dr. Ephraim Satti also attended the meeting.