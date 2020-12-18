CDA Denies Rumors of New Restaurants in Margalla Hills

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has ordered an investigation against the officers who allowed the illegal construction of restaurants in the Margalla Hills.

When asked about the CDA’s rumored plans to set up new hotels and restaurants at Pir Sohawa, its Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed, denied the claim.

Advertisement

“Actually, the confusion [CDA’s plan of setting up hotels to make Pirsohawa a new tourist resort] was caused by a CDA press release which now stands clarified,” he explained.

ALSO READ

CDA to Restore Century-Old Mosque at Shakarparian

The Chairman affirmed that action will be taken against the individuals who had allowed for the construction in the ‘protected hills’ in the past.

“I have already ordered a probe,” he said, adding that the CDA has restored all the parks and green areas surrounding the hills.

“Plans for the first-ever 350-acre forestry park in Malpur are currently in the pipeline”, he said.

In other news, the CDA took action against the Monal and La Montana restaurants for various violations.

Following the civic agency’s visit to the restaurants, a press release was issued that suggested the construction of a new tourist spot in Pir Sohawa.

ALSO READ

Hikers Asked to Help Expand Margalla Hills’ Forest Cover

Former bureaucrat and politician, Roedad Khan, expressed his resentment for the information from the press release, and has written a letter in this regard to the Prime Minister in which he mentioned that the ‘preservation and protection of the national park is the legal responsibility of the CDA Chairman’.

Although the confusion caused by the press release has been clarified by the CDA, the development of a national park at Malpur will surely curb the eco-anxiety felt of the advocates of nature.