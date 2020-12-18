Shoaib Akhtar Says He Can Make Amir Do Wonders Again

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akthar, is unhappy with the way the PCB and the cricket team management dealt with Mohammad Amir’s situation and believes that they are wasting his talent.

Shoaib’s comments came after Mohammad Amir decided to quit international cricket due to the mental torture caused by the current management. Amir said that although he wants to represent his nation, he has been treated unfairly by head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis.

Amir said that the management has made it clear that he is no longer in their plans and therefore, he has decided to retire from all forms of international cricket.

However, the Rawalpindi Express was angry with the way PCB dealt with the situation. Shoaib believes that Amir still has a lot to offer to Pakistan cricket, and his bowling talents should not be wasted.

Shoaib insisted that he will help the 28-year-old to get back to his best and perform for the national team once again.

Give @iamamirofficial under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 17, 2020

Amir was not considered for the 35-man squad for the tour of New Zealand, and according to him, this was the moment he realized that he is no longer in the plans. Amir has been in a war of words with the management recently, taking tacit digs at coaches on social media.

The relationship between the two parties has been poor ever since Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket in July 2019.