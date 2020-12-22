Govt To Set Up A Drone Regulatory Authority

Federal government has decided to set up a Drone Regulatory Authority for the use of drones.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, gave a high-level briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the formulation of the drone policy, where he was briefed on the research and peaceful use of drone technology in various fields.

According to the Federal Minister, the agricultural drone manufacturing industry would get a new boost with Pakistan allowing the production of drones in the country along with importing sophisticated drones.

Another landmark acheived https://t.co/0TJ2nZ0TXB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 22, 2020

Prime Minister said that the drone technology is quite useful for agriculture, urban planning, security, and law and order and gave the go-ahead to formulate Pakistan’s first-ever drone policy.

Instructions were given to set up a committee for the legislative and regulatory authority for the use of drones. The committee will submit a draft of the Drone Regulatory Authority Act to the Prime Minister within a month.