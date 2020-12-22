New Strain of Coronavirus is Not More Dangerous Compared to The Old Strain: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the emergence of new, mutated, and more infectious strains is part of the evolution of a virus.

WHO’s statement aims to allay worldwide concerns engendered after a mutated variant of Coronavirus, 70% more infectious than the original one, emerged from southern England earlier this month.

In a recent virtual press conference, Chief of Emergencies at the WHO, Mike Ryan, referring to the official data received from the UK, said that there is no evidence at the moment which suggests that this new variant of the Coronavirus is making people more severely ill or is proving to be more deadly in comparison to existing strains of COVID-19.

However, the mutated Coronavirus is spreading faster than the original strain, noted Ryan.

The WHO official hoped that Coronavirus vaccines would easily combat the mutated variant, adding that the agency has also started the process to determine the effectiveness of the vaccines against the new variant.

Since the emergence of the mutated virus, hundreds of thousands have been infected with the mutated Coronavirus in the UK, forcing the British government to impose strict lockdown measures once again.

Not just this, the mutated strain of Coronavirus has spread to Denmark, Italy, Gibraltar, the Netherlands, and Australia as well.

As a result, many countries, from Canada to Hong Kong, have either banned travel or imposed restrictions on passengers coming from the UK in a bid to contain the spread of the mutated virus.