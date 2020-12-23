Pakistan Ranks Among Top 10 Countries With Fastest Growth in Open Source Developers

According to GitHub’s Octoverse 2020 report, Pakistan has been ranked among the top 10 countries that showed the fastest growth in open-source development around the world.

GitHub is a worldwide community of developers that share their code online. This year, 56 million developers from over 200 countries joined GitHub to code better, collaborate, and build bigger.

An increasing amount of Pakistani developers have joined the GitHub community this year and are now some of the community’s biggest contributors.

Pakistan recorded the 6th fastest growth in open-source software development at GitHub in 2020.

During 2020, the percentage of Pakistani developers who joined GitHub reached 51.5%, an increase of 11.1% from the last year’s 41%.

The fastest-growing nation turned out to be Nigeria with Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Egypt in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th place respectively.

Read the Octoverse 2020 report in detail at GitHub.