Will Babar Azam Captain Pakistan in the Second Test?

Babar Azam’s inclusion in the second Test is still uncertain. Babar was expected to take part in the second Test match after being ruled out of the T20I series and the first Test match. Babar’s fractured right thumb still hasn’t fully recovered.

According to sources, Babar still hasn’t practiced in the nets with a hard-ball and has some difficulty in gripping the bat. The final decision regarding his inclusion will be taken on the final day before the start of the second Test match.

Babar will take part in net practice sessions on Friday and Saturday and if he doesn’t feel any discomfort then the team management might include him in the starting line-up.

Team management is keen to let Babar fully recover from his injury so that he can be fully fit against the upcoming series against South Africa. Babar was expected to lead the Test team for the first time in New Zealand but looks like he will have to wait to captain the side for the first time.

Wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, was named as the captain in Babar’s absence and he led the team from the front with two half-centuries in the first Test match. He might have to lead the team in the second Test as well.

Babar fractured his thumb during a practice session prior to the start of the T20I series and Pakistan missed his services throughout the tour as they suffered a series defeat in the T20Is and lost the first Test match as well.