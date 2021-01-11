PCB Likely to Allow Spectators For PSL 2021 Matches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ehsan Mani, has assured that all efforts are being made to ensure that the sixth edition of PSL will be held with fans in the stadium. Mani said that PCB will hold talks with the government regarding this matter and their utmost priority is holding the PSL with fans in attendance.

PSL season 6 draft was held last night in National High-Performance Centre in Lahore as PSL franchises assembled their squads with high-profile stars such as Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, and Dale Steyn.

PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, spoke at the event about the success of PSL throughout the years. He said that PSL 5 was a roaring success despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the proceedings and PCB is making efforts to make PSL 6 bigger and better. He thanked everyone involved in the success of PSL over the years.

PSL season 6 is set to commence on 20 February, with the final taking place on 22 March. The competition will be played at only two venues this time around due to COVID-19. The first phase of the tournament will be played at National Stadium Karachi, while the second phase including the final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PCB previously hinted at the tournament being played behind closed doors, but have now ensured that they will try to allow fans back into the stadium. The official announcement regarding the matter will be released in the near future.