Sindh Govt Allows Businesses to Operate Seven Days a Week

In a bid to provide relief to the business community, the Government of Sindh has announced that all markets, shopping malls, and other businesses across the province may operate seven days a week.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, shopping malls may remain open throughout the week, subject to strict adherence to the coronavirus pandemic Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“This does not apply to hot spot areas where only essential businesses are to operate,” the notification highlighted.

On 26 November 2020, the provincial government had permitted local traders to operate their businesses from 8 AM to 8 PM, increasing the timings by two hours, in addition to lifting its orders to keep shopping centers closed on Fridays.

The spokesperson for the provincial government, Murtaza Wahab, tweeted,