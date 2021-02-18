Pakistan and Indonesia to Boost Relations in Business, Education, and Tourism Sectors

The Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies hosted an online webinar on “Exploring Business, Education and Tourism opportunities in Indonesia and Pakistan.”

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Adam M. Tugio, joined from Islamabad, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia, H. E. Muhammad Hassan, joined from Jakarta for this panel discussion.

The webinar highlighted the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia, especially in the fields of business, education, and tourism.

Ambassadors from both sides shared important opportunities for business executives, academicians, students, faculty members, tourists, and tour operators on how to invest, study, and visits in both countries.

Founder of President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), Farhat Asif, moderated the session. IPDS through BET (Business, Education, and Tourism) Series Webinar will continue the conversation and information session between Pakistan missions abroad and foreign missions here in Islamabad to build stronger linkages amongst the communities through regular information sharing.

Ambassador Tugio shared a comprehensive insight about the opportunities for Pakistani in Indonesia, especially in the sectors of business investment, partnerships, and joint ventures.

He said that Pakistan is importing palm oil, rubber, petroleum gas, black tea, and other important goods, while Indonesia is importing organic chemicals, iron, and other goods related to the high-tech industry.

He also highlighted the opportunities for Pakistan to explore the tourist industry in Indonesia, as Indonesia is the hub of tourism because of its location and has many locations which Pakistanis can explore.

Another important area for collaboration is in the education sector, where both countries can take benefits, he said.

Ambassador Hassan explained the investment opportunities for Indonesian entrepreneurs in Pakistan in the agriculture, mining, tourism, and educational sectors.

He explained that Pakistan has included Indonesia in the list of most favorable courtiers for trade and has also included it in the list of countries to which Pakistan is providing visa on arrival service.

In their concluding remarks, both the ambassadors said that a lot more needs to be done to promote collaboration between the two countries in various fields. They also expressed hopes that both governments will resolve visa-related issues.

In the question-and-answer session, the ambassadors responded to the queries about the visa regime, finding the right partners, opportunities in both countries, and other important challenges and invited participants to explore potentials on both sides.

Numerous participants from Indonesia and Pakistan from different sectors attended the webinar.